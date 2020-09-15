expand
September 15, 2020

VIDEO: Last Chance to Visit Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Center in Lacassine

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Storm Recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane Laura survivors in Jefferson Davis Parish have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 to visit the drive-thru disaster recovery center at Lacassine High School.

Any survivor who registered with FEMA and wants to have documents scanned and entered into their case file can visit the center at Lacassine High School, 409 Algonia Ave., before it closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

FEMA has several other drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers open for Hurricane Laura survivors to drop off documents and check the status of their applications. To find the most convenient location, look online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app or go to egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

Without visiting a center, you can upload documents and check the status of your application online at disasterassistance.gov.

You can find answers to your questions by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. If you use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

U.S. Small Business Administration Hurricane Laura Disaster Loans

For businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations: up to $2 million for property damage. For small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations: up to $2 million for disaster working capital needs even if they had no property damage. There is a $2 million maximum business loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.

For homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence. For homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

Businesses and residents can apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

 

VIDEO: Last Chance to Visit Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Center in Lacassine

