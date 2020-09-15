expand
September 15, 2020

Texas gas prices fall, see how far and why

By Van Wade

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Seasonal factors are pushing gas prices down in most areas across the country.

“In addition, oil prices have hit a rough patch on renewed concerns about the economy and falling demand, leaving motorists the beneficiaries for the next few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Texas gas prices have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.88/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“No one should be in a rush to fill up as prices will likely continue to trend lower, especially as the summer gasoline requirement ends on Tuesday, ushering in cheaper to produce winter gasoline and a return to less fragmentation in supply since winter gasoline is common nearly coast-to-coast, making it less of a headache to produce fuel since it can be used universally,” De Haan said

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.49/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 100 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today.

The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:
September 14, 2019: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 14, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
September 14, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
September 14, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
September 14, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
September 14, 2014: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
September 14, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
September 14, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)
September 14, 2011: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
September 14, 2010: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
• Midland Odessa – $1.95/g, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.03/g.
• San Antonio – $1.79/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.77/g.
• Austin – $1.85/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.84/g.

 

 

 

 

 

Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center In Monroe Closed Tuesday for Cleaning

VIDEO: Last Chance to Visit Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Center in Lacassine

Newton County Sheriff’s Report 9.14.20

New Coordinator takes on LSCO campus safety and security

