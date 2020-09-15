expand
September 15, 2020

Newton County Sheriff’s Report 9.14.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

I need two officers. Anyone know a police officer who needs to go to work? Have them holler at me. Let’s see what’s been going on in Newton County.

I received a scam check in the mail. The check was for $8,900 +, the first of $870,00.00. If you get this kind of check in the mail, it’s a scam. Throw it in the garbage.

We received a disturbance call that almost went fatal. One of the men got the others shotgun. The shotgun malfunctioned or we would be working another murder. Bad guy went to mental facility.

Neighbor called in about neighbors fighting all day. Seems a man had an ax handle to a woman’s throat. When we got there, they were just screaming at each other.

We have had to have two officers a day at St. Elizabeth hospital setting with inmate who was shot at stand off 24 days ago. Special thanks to Lt. Havard with DPS and Sheriff Lane Mooney. They have had officers help set with the inmate.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: Stop focusing on how stressed you are and remember how blessed you are. (This thought for the day is for me). Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.

Newton County Sheriff's Report 9.14.20

New Coordinator takes on LSCO campus safety and security

