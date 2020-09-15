expand
September 15, 2020

Joey Hargrave

New Coordinator takes on LSCO campus safety and security

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

To The Leader

Joey Hargrave joined the Gator family just weeks before Hurricane Laura’s Category 4 winds brought destruction to LSCO’s campus and service area. The disaster is one that Hargrave, a veteran law enforcement officer, knows how to prepare for and recover from.

With nearly three decades of experience as a major with the Bridge City Police Department, Hargrave brings a wealth of skills and knowledge as the new Safety and Security Coordinator for LSCO.

Hargrave’s experience also includes six years as a lieutenant with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, two years as a licensed vocational nurse at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, and two years as an adjunct instructor in the LSCO Criminal Justice program. Hargrave holds a Master Certification as a Peace Officer for the state of Texas and a Law Enforcement Instructor’s License. He earned his certificate of completion in Vocational Nursing from LSCO and was awarded Orange County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 1992 and 2012.

In his new role at LSCO, Hargrave will oversee the security team as well as serve as the Title IX Deputy Coordinator and Lead Investigator for the campus.

Hargrave said he appreciates LSCO’s dedication to being a leader in community service and he looks forward to being part of that service.

“Lamar State College Orange has always been a great institution and I have continued to watch it grow and succeed since I first stepped foot here in 1980. Everyone has been so welcoming and accommodating and I am thrilled and excited to get going,” he said. “I cannot thank the staff, faculty, and President Johnson enough for the opportunity.”

LSCO’s Executive Director of Campus Affairs Patty Collins said the campus is “blessed to have Joey join our Gator family.”

“His years of experience in law enforcement, knowledge of Orange County, and the community relationships he brings to his new position will be a tremendous benefit to LSCO,” she said.

Hargrave’s office is located in the Academic Center.

