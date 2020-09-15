expand
September 15, 2020

Honoring Breast Cancer Survivors

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

In recognition of October being breast cancer awareness month, The Orange Leader will publish a special section in the Weekend edition on October 24-25, 2020, as a way to salute breast cancer survivors and honor the memory of breast cancer victims. The Leader invites readers to submit photos of family members and friends who have been touched by breast cancer.

E-mail high-resolution photographs to news@orangeleader.com and put breast cancer special section in the subject line. Include name, town and a short description of the person affected and your message. Please limit your message to 50 words so we can include everyone who wants to participate.

There is no charge for submitting a photograph and message. For additional information, contact Dawn Burleigh at dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 21.

 

