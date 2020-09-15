expand
September 15, 2020

Boyd Gaming, Delta Downs Contributing $250,000 to Local Relief Efforts

By Dawn Burleigh

V INTON, Louisiana—Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel today announced that its parent company, Boyd Gaming, will contribute $250,000 to assist ongoing emergency relief efforts throughout southwest Louisiana.

Boyd Gaming will donate $150,000 to the American Red Cross to support its ongoing efforts to provide emergency shelter, food, water, relief supplies and other assistance to local residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Additionally, Boyd Gaming will contribute $100,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank, which is distributing emergency food and water supplies at multiple locations throughout the region.

 The latest contributions are part of Boyd Gaming’s ongoing $1.5 million relief effort in support of its team members and the southwest Louisiana community.  During the closure of Delta Downs, Boyd Gaming continued full pay and benefits for all Delta Downs team members and has provided additional cash grants and financial benefits to help with team members’ recovery efforts.

“Boyd Gaming has been a proud member of the southwest Louisiana community for nearly 20 years, and we stand ready to help our team members and this community in their time of great need,” said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. “The people of southwest Louisiana are resilient and determined, and we will continue to stand by them and support them as they rebuild and recover.”

 “We are grateful for Boyd Gaming’s generous gift, which enables the Red Cross to provide refuge, food and other emergency support for people affected by Hurricane Laura,” said David Staszak, Division Vice President for the American Red Cross.

 “This is a tremendous gift of love that will have an immediate impact in our Laura response in southwest Louisiana,” said Natalie Jayroe, President and CEO of Second Harvest.  “Our deepest thanks to Boyd Gaming and Delta Downs for their dedication in helping hurricane survivors.”

Delta Downs will be reopening to the public on Wednesday, September 16 at 11 a.m. Central Time, pending final regulatory approval.  For additional information on reopening plans, hours of operation and availability, please visit www.deltadowns.com.

