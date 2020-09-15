expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

Man electrocuted while removing debris

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a man passed out on Farm to Market Road 1414, about half way between State Hwy. 63 eats and State Hwy. 87

Deputies, first responders and and ambulance were dispatched to the call. Upon arrival of Newton County deputies, Burkeville First Responders were performing CPR.

Witnesses told the deputies that the man was working for a debris removal company from out of state. While working in the area, a lift boom was struck by an arc from an electrical line a few feet away.

The lift boom was grounded but the electrical charge is believed to have passed through the lift boom to the crew’s truck and trailer parked nearby as the victim was touching the trailer.

The man was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Mike Greer.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The name of the descendent is not being released at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

 

More News

Tractor Supply Company Launches Limited Edition T-Shirt in Support of FFA Convention

WCCH Foundation Receives $200,000 Donation from Cheniere to Establish Hurricane Laura Employee Relief Fund

Man electrocuted while removing debris

Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center In Monroe Closed Tuesday for Cleaning

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Tractor Supply Company Launches Limited Edition T-Shirt in Support of FFA Convention

News

WCCH Foundation Receives $200,000 Donation from Cheniere to Establish Hurricane Laura Employee Relief Fund

Local

Man electrocuted while removing debris

News

Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center In Monroe Closed Tuesday for Cleaning

News

VIDEO: Last Chance to Visit Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Center in Lacassine

Crime

Newton County Sheriff’s Report 9.14.20

Local

New Coordinator takes on LSCO campus safety and security

Local

Honoring Breast Cancer Survivors

Bridge City

Bridge City High School Principal named TASSP Region Outstanding Principal of the Year

Education

MMS Assistant Principal Strandberg honored by Region V

Local

Help After a Disaster: FEMA Individual Assistance Can Help You Recover

Local

Boyd Gaming, Delta Downs Contributing $250,000 to Local Relief Efforts

Local

Governor Abbott, HHSC announce federal approval for automatic SNAP benefit replacements for eight disaster counties

News

Texas gas prices fall, see how far and why

Crime

Jake’s Fireworks and Right Price Chemicals Enjoined From Resuming Business Operations

Local

Orange County Courthouse closed until further notice

Local

What to Expect After You Register with FEMA

Local

Orange County Disaster Rebuild and disaster recovery resources

Local

Applications for HOT Tax Funds deadline extended

Local

COVID-19 Hit as record number of Texas ALICE families were priced out of survival

Crime

Orange Police Beat 8.29 – 9.10.20

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Pests in the Pantry

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: Improving the port and deepening the channel at Orange

Local

Dental Assisting one step closer to becoming a dentist