September 13, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 8.19-9.8.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:54 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from August 19 – September 8, 2020:

Wednesday, Aug. 19

  • Theft at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Sexual assault in the Vidor area

Thursday, Aug. 20

  • Warrant service at Cady Street and Railroad

Friday, Aug. 21

  • Miscellaneous incidents at 2400 block of State Hwy. 12

Saturday, Aug. 22

  • Burglary at the 18500 block of Interstate 10

Tuesday, Aug. 25

  • Runaway at the 300 block of Louisiana Street
  • Damaged property at the 100 block of Mill Street

Thursday, Aug. 27

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Lynwood Street
  • Assault at Bolivar and Wilson
  • Assault at the 500 block of National Street

Friday, Aug. 28

  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the VISD Bus Barn
  • Assault at the 400 block of South Tannahill Street

Saturday, Aug. 29

  • Miscellaneous incidents at 15000 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 200 block of Howell Street
  • Assault at the 18600 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 500 block of West Bolivar Street

Sunday, Aug. 30

  • Warrant arrest at the 700 block of Longleaf Street
  • Assault at the 500 block of Eats Tram Road
  • Theft at the 1300 block of Main Street

Monday, Aug. 31

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 300 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 3200 block of East Railroad Ave
  • Controlled substance at the 100 block of Main Street

Tuesday, Sept. 1

  • Theft at the 700 block of Reynolds Lane
  • Runaway at the 300 block of Louisiana Street

 

Wednesday, Sept. 2

  • Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Chesser Street
  • Stolen property at the 1000 block of West Circuit

Thursday, Sept. 3

  • Controlled substance at Sunnydale and Main

Friday, Sept. 4

  • Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Main Street
  • Stolen property on Interstate 10 eastbound

Saturday, Sept. 5

  • Threats at the 19700 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, Sept. 6

  • Assault at the 1000 block of Orange Street
  • Burglary at the 2300 block of Main Street
  • Sexual offense in the Vidor area
  • Damaged property at the 700 block of Denver Street
  • Assault at the 1100 block of West Circuit

Monday, Sept. 7

  • Burglary at the 600 block of Woodland Street
  • Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 1200 block of North Archie Street
  • Assault at the 500 block of Alamo Street

Tuesday, Sept. 8

  • Controlled substance at the 2400 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Evangeline Drive

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

