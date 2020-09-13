Vidor Police Beat 8.19-9.8.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from August 19 – September 8, 2020:

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Theft at the 1300 block of Main Street

Sexual assault in the Vidor area

Thursday, Aug. 20

Warrant service at Cady Street and Railroad

Friday, Aug. 21

Miscellaneous incidents at 2400 block of State Hwy. 12

Saturday, Aug. 22

Burglary at the 18500 block of Interstate 10

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Runaway at the 300 block of Louisiana Street

Damaged property at the 100 block of Mill Street

Thursday, Aug. 27

Burglary at the 200 block of Lynwood Street

Assault at Bolivar and Wilson

Assault at the 500 block of National Street

Friday, Aug. 28

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the VISD Bus Barn

Assault at the 400 block of South Tannahill Street

Saturday, Aug. 29

Miscellaneous incidents at 15000 block of Interstate 10

Theft at the 200 block of Howell Street

Assault at the 18600 block of Interstate 10

Theft at the 500 block of West Bolivar Street

Sunday, Aug. 30

Warrant arrest at the 700 block of Longleaf Street

Assault at the 500 block of Eats Tram Road

Theft at the 1300 block of Main Street

Monday, Aug. 31

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 300 block of Main Street

Assault at the 3200 block of East Railroad Ave

Controlled substance at the 100 block of Main Street

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Theft at the 700 block of Reynolds Lane

Runaway at the 300 block of Louisiana Street

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Chesser Street

Stolen property at the 1000 block of West Circuit

Thursday, Sept. 3

Controlled substance at Sunnydale and Main

Friday, Sept. 4

Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Main Street

Stolen property on Interstate 10 eastbound

Saturday, Sept. 5

Threats at the 19700 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, Sept. 6

Assault at the 1000 block of Orange Street

Burglary at the 2300 block of Main Street

Sexual offense in the Vidor area

Damaged property at the 700 block of Denver Street

Assault at the 1100 block of West Circuit

Monday, Sept. 7

Burglary at the 600 block of Woodland Street

Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Main Street

Assault at the 1200 block of North Archie Street

Assault at the 500 block of Alamo Street

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Controlled substance at the 2400 block of Main Street

Assault at the 2800 block of Evangeline Drive

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department