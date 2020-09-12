expand
Ad Spot

September 12, 2020

VFW Auxiliary Fall Garage Sale

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:01 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

Community Event

VFW Post 2775 Auxiliary will host a fall garage sale on Saturday, October 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street in Orange.  Vendors will be allowed to set up Friday, October 9 from 5 p.m. ’til 8 p.m.  Tables will rent for $15 or $20 if along with clothes racks or tent frames.  Parking lot spaces will rent according to space needed.  Make checks payable to VFW Auxiliary; send to Chairman Mary Snapp at 7927 Sandra Lane; Orange, Texas 77632.  For further info, call Mary Snapp 409-697-0380 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

More News

Bobcats drop tight one to Livingston in opener

Orange Naz

FAITH: Taking the love of God for granted

FAITH: Laura was not a nice lady

Applications for HOT Tax Funds deadline extended

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar