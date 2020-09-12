VFW Auxiliary Fall Garage Sale

VFW Post 2775 Auxiliary will host a fall garage sale on Saturday, October 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street in Orange. Vendors will be allowed to set up Friday, October 9 from 5 p.m. ’til 8 p.m. Tables will rent for $15 or $20 if along with clothes racks or tent frames. Parking lot spaces will rent according to space needed. Make checks payable to VFW Auxiliary; send to Chairman Mary Snapp at 7927 Sandra Lane; Orange, Texas 77632. For further info, call Mary Snapp 409-697-0380 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.