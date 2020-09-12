expand
September 12, 2020

Orange Police Beat 8.29 – 9.10.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:45 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 29 – September 10, 2020:

Saturday, Aug. 29

  • Burglary at the 2900 block of Clark Circle
  • Burglary at the 1000 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 2300 block of Monterrey Drive
  • Assault at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Aug. 30

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Bluebonnet Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 1900 block of MLK Jr. Drive
  • Burglary at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Theft on Lutcher B Circle
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street

Monday, Aug. 31

  • Missing person at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 1200 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street

Tuesday, Sept. 1

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage near State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 1400 block of 16th Street

Wednesday, Sept. 2

  • Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Green Ave
  • Burglary at the 200 block of 11th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Interstate 10 east at mile marker 879
  • Damaged property at the 3100 block of Allie Payne Road

Thursday, Sept. 3

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 1400 block of Bassett Street
  • Robbery at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Fatal traffic collision at the 4100 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Friday, Sept. 4

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and MLK
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 800 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Green Ave
  • Burglary at the 2200 block of McKee Drive

Saturday, Sept. 5

  • Burglary at the 2400 block of 23rd
  • Burglary at the 200 block of 11th Street
  • Assault at the 200 block of Myers Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Womack and Old 90

Sunday, Sept. 6

  • Burglary at the 2500 block of 19th Street
  • Burglary at the 1500 block of Link Ave
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Monday, Sept. 7

  • Weapons at the 400 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at South Lutcher Drive at 8th Street
  • Burglary at the 200 block of 11th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Robbery at the 1200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 of 16th Street

Tuesday, Sept. 8

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the south service road at MLK
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 2100 block of Link Ave

Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Cooper Drive
  • Lost property at the 2000 block of Coronado
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of 16th Street
  • Damaged property at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave
  • Robbery at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Thursday, Sept. 10

  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Trespassing at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave.
  • Theft at the 3400 block of MLK Jr. Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

