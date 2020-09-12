Orange Police Beat 8.29 – 9.10.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 29 – September 10, 2020:

Saturday, Aug. 29

Burglary at the 2900 block of Clark Circle

Burglary at the 1000 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 2300 block of Monterrey Drive

Assault at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Aug. 30

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Bluebonnet Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 1900 block of MLK Jr. Drive

Burglary at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave.

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Theft on Lutcher B Circle

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street

Monday, Aug. 31

Missing person at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 1200 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage near State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10

Theft at the 1400 block of 16th Street

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th Street and Green Ave

Street and Green Ave Burglary at the 200 block of 11 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Interstate 10 east at mile marker 879

Damaged property at the 3100 block of Allie Payne Road

Thursday, Sept. 3

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 1400 block of Bassett Street

Robbery at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Fatal traffic collision at the 4100 block of State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Friday, Sept. 4

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and MLK

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 800 block of Strickland Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Green Ave

Burglary at the 2200 block of McKee Drive

Saturday, Sept. 5

Burglary at the 2400 block of 23 rd

Burglary at the 200 block of 11 th Street

Street Assault at the 200 block of Myers Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Womack and Old 90

Sunday, Sept. 6

Burglary at the 2500 block of 19 th Street

Street Burglary at the 1500 block of Link Ave

Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Monday, Sept. 7

Weapons at the 400 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance at South Lutcher Drive at 8 th Street

Street Burglary at the 200 block of 11 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

Robbery at the 1200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 of 16th Street

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the south service road at MLK

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 2100 block of Link Ave

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Cooper Drive

Lost property at the 2000 block of Coronado

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of 16 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave

Robbery at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Thursday, Sept. 10

Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

Theft at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62

Trespassing at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave.

Theft at the 3400 block of MLK Jr. Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department