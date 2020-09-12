OP-ED: Talking About Parenting – Celebrating the good while turning 40

Well, today (Sept. 11), is my 40th birthday. It has been a day I have long dreaded for some time. The funny thing is I am not sure why. I know part of it is tied to the concept of being ‘middle aged’ and mortality. Honestly, I still feel like I am in my late 20s/early 30s, which I think is a good thing.

As I woke up today, nothing felt magically different. No switch had been flipped over night giving me a new ailment. So, as I laid in bed, I began to think about why I have been so concerned with turning 40 and why this age is a bad thing.

I have a so much to be thankful for in this life.

God has truly blessed me and my family. Sure, this year has been quite the rollercoaster ride with COVID challenges, hurricanes, and other issues that have arisen, however, we have made it through just fine and with what we need. I really can’t ask for anything more than that.

This year has brought me a lot of wild and crazy experiences with my kids. For everything that I do wrong in this life, they are the things I know I have done right. Sure, we have our challenges at times, but that’s to be expected. When I look at them and see how they are each maturing into their own incredibly unique people, all I can do is smile; well at least until one of them talks back to me.

This year also marks 20 years that Christi and I will be married. That, too, is crazy for me to comprehend. It really feels just like we were dating back in high school. Even with all the planning that I have tried to bind to our lives, nothing has gone according to plan. I wouldn’t have it any other way

So, today is just like any other day. A day that I am blessed to be alive and in good health. A day that I am surrounded by my family. A day that I get to experience new things. I can’t ask for anything else.

As a side note to the year 2020, this year has been ‘memorable’ enough and I will forever remember my 40th year.

You can put the brakes on all the craziness now. We’re good.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com