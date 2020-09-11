Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.31-9.6.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 31- September 6, 2020:

Monday, Aug. 31

Theft at the on Dogwood in Orange

Theft at the 1400 block of West Freeway in Rose City

Burglary at the 5000 block of Kings Court in Orange

Theft at the Finwick Street in Orange

Burglary at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Burglary at the 3800 block of Evangeline in Vidor

Burglary at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Fire at the 14000 block of Duncanwoods in Vidor

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Assault at the 2400 block of Saint James Street in Vidor

Burglary on Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Burglary on West Bend in Orange

Burglary on Foxtrot in Orange

Burglary on Turtle Road in Orange

Theft at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange

Fire at the 600 block of Russell Road in Vidor

Theft at the 2500 block of Joe Lane in Orange

Threats at the 3400 block of Lawn Oaks on Orange

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Theft at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Abandoned animals at the 800 block of Terry Road in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 9100 block of Interstate 10 in Orange

Burglary at the 9200 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Theft at the 1400 block of Lucille Street in Vidor

Harassment at the 11700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Thursday, Sept. 3

Animal bite at the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Burglary at the 6000 block of Queens Court in Orange

Runaway at the 8400 block of Morris in Orange

Burglary at the 1300 block of Buckingham Drive in Orange

Friday, Sept. 4

Theft at the 6800 block of Pecamp in Orange

Theft at the 4200 block of West Sutton Drive in Vidor

Disturbance at the 1600 block of Mandi Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange. A male was arrested for family violence and possession of a controlled substance.

Animal bite at the 1600 block of Deer Park Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 3900 block of Tennell Drive in Orange

Saturday, Sept. 5

Recovering stolen vehicle at the 100 block of Prosperie Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 9900 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Sunday, Sept. 6

Suspicious circumstances at the 5200 block of College Street in Mauriceville

Disturbance at the 1600 block of Cheyenne Drive in Vidor

Runaway at the 5100 block of Saxon Circle in Orange

Runaway at the 2200 block of Pipeline Road in Orange

Assault at the 200 block of Elm Street in Vidor

Suspicious vehicle near Farm to Market Road 1136 and Interstate 10 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office