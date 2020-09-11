Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.21-9.11.20

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 21 – September 11, 2020:

Mark D. Gossard and Lauren E. Darnall

Jake G. Castilaw and Cassandra R. Cranford

Douglas L. Fregia and Kari A. Guillory

Price D. Chambers and Delina B. Cole

Jacob W. Kenna and Alex T. Barks

Joseph P. Castro and Honoka Maeda

Siya C. Ouch and Didar Berdigaliyeva

Daniel D. Burkett and Dorin A. Wilcox

Christian A. Parker and Elena Q. Labrador

Jacob W. Burns and Cassandra s. Dominy

Justin J. Journeay and Hannah N. Gentzsch