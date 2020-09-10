expand
September 10, 2020

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Traffic stops leads to arrest of three for drug possession

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:10 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at approximately 1:51 a.m., Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Vidor Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-10 Eastbound, at Highway 90. Detectives had stopped the passenger car for a traffic violation.

Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, Detectives could smell the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the car. Upon a search of the vehicle, Detectives located approximately 1.34 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana and two semi-automatics handguns. Detectives arrested two black males and a black female, all from the Dallas area, for felony possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of weapons.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

