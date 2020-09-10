OC COVID results through Sept. 9

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for September 9, 2020.

* Antibody test results are NOT included in this information.

* This information includes only data reported to Orange County.

* Positive Cases are counted only ONCE (re-tests are not counted).

* Hospitalizations are current, not cumulative.

* Orange County is not responsible for the accuracy of data received from others.

* “Unspecified” represents incomplete data submitted to Orange County by others.