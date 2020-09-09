expand
September 9, 2020

Wrinkle, Bobcats run well in Woodville

By Van Wade

Published 12:06 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

WOODVILLE – The Orangefield Cross Country teams competed well at the Woodville Race to the Summit and Bobcat Payton Wrinkle captured first-place in the boys’ Division II 5000-meter race.

Wrinkle covered the 5000 meters in 17 minutes, 54.97 seconds. He was followed by teammates Cody Strause (seventh, 20:52.78), Leyton Loft (14th, 22:13.13), Brayden Babin (17th, 22:51.98), Braden Trammell (21st, 24:32.99), Bryce Moore (23rd, 25:57.31), Kevin Luong (24th, 26:05.55) and Daniel Durbin (27th, 28:43.93).

The Bobcats finished third as a team behind first-place Pollok Central and Silsbee.

Kaylea Gravett paced the Lady Bobcats over the Girls Division II 3,200-meter race by finishing seventh with a time of 15:44.23. She was followed by teammates Madison Meyer (eighth, 16:03.72), Draven Crochet (ninth, 16:17.88), Kylie Smith (11th, 16:26.07), Kira Merendino (13th, 16:54.29), Gracie Castro (14th, 16:55.66) and Sally Crosby (18th, 17:57.78).

The Lady Bobcats finished second as a team. Pollok Central was first and Silsbee placed third.

