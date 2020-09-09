expand
September 9, 2020

OrangeYouBold: Let’s pop with poplar

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Hello beautiful people. I think we all went on an adventure we didn’t ask for. It is good to be back in the land of electricity! Now we wait our turn for the world wide web. I hope your homes and businesses didn’t suffer damage however I know that many of us did. I am working my way through my hurricane Laura issues and so will you. Stay encouraged and take it one step at a time.

I am bringing you an inexpensive project today with poplar wood. Poplar is a hardwood, but not one of the hardest woods. It isn’t held in high regard for its beauty, but I actually love it. Poplar is often painted, but I would encourage you to attempt to stain it. The worst-case scenario is that you don’t like the stain. If we don’t like something, we can always paint it. I was picking up a few items in the hardware store when I stumbled upon a box of special precut poplar boards. They were roughly $2.50, and the slats were around $1.35. You will notice there are screws in the photograph. The screws were a fail. I had to break out my nail gun. I cut three equal parts for the top, bottom and middle shelf. The possibilities are endless with these boards. Do not forget to lightly sand the edges for a seamless look. This shelf can be built in under 15 minutes.

You see paint on the shelf in the pictures, but you can use it for spices, hair products, home décor and so many other things. Building several of these will allow you to stagger or stack them to maximize your storage. Display your household items on these cute little shelves instead of hiding them in a cabinet. Remember to find your bold even when you are sprucing up your living space. OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Send me your space saving ideas at orangeyoubold@gmail.com and follow me on Instagram @orangeyoubold.

