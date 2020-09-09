expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Orange council holds public hearing on proposed tax ‘increase’

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:55 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

By Dawn Burleigh

Orange Director of Finance Cheryl Zeto took a moment to explain the increase in revenue anticipated to generate under the new tax rate despite the tax rate being lower for the 2020/2021 fiscal budget.

“The Appraisal District decided the values on property and for many it went up,” Zeto said at the Tuesday morning city council meeting.

She explained there are many things which can affect the value such as market value, improvement with drainage, lower crime rate, and economic development coming into the city.

“The city is one small part of the tax rate,” Zeto said. “The tax rate decreased and the first year in five or six years with a decrease. If the value of your property went up, you may still see higher taxes. This is what the county gives us and we work with it. With a decrease, we are moving in the right direction.”

The budget will raise more revenue from property taxes the last year’s budget by an amount of $88,118, which is 1.14% increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $34,682.

The ad valorem tax rate is .80590 which is a decrease of .00124% from the current year of .80690.

A public hearing was also held regarding a potential CDBG-MIT application through the Texas General Office for three proposed projects:

  • Jackson Street Waste Water Treatment Plant Improvements ($7.2 million)
  • Public Works Service Center ($5.3 million)
  • Elevated and Ground Water Utilities Storage Tank ($7.9 million)

City Manager Mike Kunst reminded everyone to remember COVID protocols and thanked the linemen and other volunteers who came into the area to help after Hurricane Laura.

“All power has been restored,” Kunst said. “There are one or two with other damages and are working towards restoring them as well. Thanks to all who made this happen.”

Kunst added evacuees were returning Tuesday afternoon.

“It takes a village to raise a village,” Council member Mary McKenna said. “Laura showed us this and council members were all out there helping. I am proud to live in Orange.”

Council members also offered condolences to Mayor Larry Spears Jr whose mother passed away.

More News

Wrinkle, Bobcats run well in Woodville

Former Texas Correctional Officer sentenced to 18 month for violating civil rights of inmate

Revised LC-M Lady Bear Volleyball Schedule

Operation Help Our Neighbor is set for Saturday

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Crime

Former Texas Correctional Officer sentenced to 18 month for violating civil rights of inmate

Local

Operation Help Our Neighbor is set for Saturday

News

Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ouachita Parish with safety protocols

News

Tarps available for those in need

Bridge City

St. Paul, Food Bank busy

News

Orange council holds public hearing on proposed tax ‘increase’

Lifestyle

Mother of the Week

Local

Survey: Black, Hispanic Texans cite outliers to quality health

Local

BBB Serving Southeast Texas announces the 2020 BBB Texas Professional Women’s Conference

Books

The Postscript: Gladiolas are the main event

Local

Spindletop Center receives $15,000 from SETERF amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Entertainment

The Venue at Belle Oaks hosts Open House

Local

County office start reopening after storm

Crime

Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Local

Contract awarded to widen Interstate 10 in Orange

News

U.S. gas average could fall under $2 a gallon by end of year, where does Texas stand?

News

Debris removal begins in Pinehurst

Local

For the Hands and Feet of Jesus in Orange

Education

WOCCISD classes will resume September 14

Local

Student parents juggle childcare, studies as school year begins

Local

Texas U.S. Attorneys announce $18 Million in domestic violence funding

Local

County leaders weigh in on Ford Park sale holdup

Local

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be a resource for some recovering from Hurricane Laura

Local

Advocates for Texans Encourage a “Plan” to Vote