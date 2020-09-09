expand
September 9, 2020

BBB Serving Southeast Texas announces the 2020 BBB Texas Professional Women’s Conference

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:45 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

To The Leader

What started as the Southeast Texas Women’s Conference in 2019 has now evolved into the BBB TX Professional Women’s Conference. BBBs from across the state — BBB Serving Southeast Texas, BBB Serving Central East Texas, BBB Serving North Central Texas, BBB Serving Greater Houston and South Texas, BBB Serving El Paso, BBB Serving the South Plains of West Texas and BBB Serving the Heart of Texas — are now partnering with Lamar Institute of Technology, to bring this event to all of Texas.

The Texas Professional Women’s Conference is an event for Texas women interested in connecting, networking and learning from other successful Texas women. The conference focuses on educating and empowering women professionals by providing tools for growth and stories of success from leading experts in their field. Dale Smith Thomas, President and Founder of Winners By Choice, Inc., will be the conference’s keynote speaker.

Other speakers include Carrie Hurt, Dr. Stevie Dawn Blakeley, Erica Davis, Susan Combs, Dr. Belinda George and Natasha Garrett.

Presented by BBB Serving Southeast Texas and hosted by Lamar Institute of Technology on their online learning platform, the conference will take place virtually on October 22nd.

“We are honored to host this year’s BBB TX Women’s Conference in collaboration with LIT and provide a platform for women professionals across the state to connect and learn from one another,” stated BBB Southeast Texas CEO, Liz Fredrichs.  “While we all wish we could be connecting in person, the virtual event is allowing us to broaden our reach to accomplished women across our state.  We hope all our local leaders and professionals will join us on October 22nd.”

The virtual conference will have six live, interactive workshops. Each session lasts 45 minutes and can be accessed through one registration link. Registration costs $25. The last day to register for the 2020 BBB Texas Professional Women’s Conference is October 21.

Registration at $25 and sponsor opportunities starting at $250 available on the website. Event contact: candacecarver@bbbsetexas.org. Proceeds from the event benefit the BBB Consumer Education Foundation (501c3) that funds the Student of Integrity Scholarship program.

