September 8, 2020

Traffic stop leads to drug bust

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

From staff reports

Officers with the Vidor Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Silver 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe for traffic violations at approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 2400 Block of North Main in Vidor.

Tyler Wayne Ezell, 28, of Vidor, was identified as the driver. When officers made contact with Ezell, he was observed throwing items out of the open passenger window. The recovered items were later identified as Methamphetamine. The approximate weight of the recovered Methamphetamine was 41.57 grams.

Ezell was transported to the Orange County Correctional Facility.

Ezell is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1; 4 grams < 200 grams, a 2nd Degree Felony which is punishable by 2 – 20 years in Prison and up to $10,000 fine.

