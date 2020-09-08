expand
September 8, 2020

Newton County Sheriff’s Report 9.7.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:59 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

PRESS RELEASE  — Wish things were back to normal here at the office, but they aren’t. We are still short handed and having to keep an officer with a prisoner at St. Elizabeth. Thanks again for your patience with us.

We received a call from Indian Lake where a man was driving a moped toward linemen who were trying to restore electricity. He even ran into one of their trucks. When our officer arrived, the bad guy was already at his house. Bad guy pulled a knife and gun on Deputy Wonders. The man was very careful not to point the gun at the officer. Back up called in. After the man fired several shots in the air, he was talked into laying weapons down and surrendering. No body hurt. Thank God.

Big thanks to all the linemen who are going from can to can’t. So many of them came from way off to help us get our electricity up and going. Having electricity is something we take for granted.

We got a call saying they received a call from 379-3636. A man identified himself as Billy Rowles and instructed the caller to go to bank, then Wal Mart and send him money. SCAM. No matter who tells you to send them money. Don’t. Be smart.

Report of a man being hit in the head with a baseball bat. Trooper Starkie got the bad guy arrested. Thanks brother.

We received a call where a man was passed out in the middle of a county road. He also had a pocket full of dope. He was taken to hospital and then to jail. What a dope.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: Pray for our President and our country, we need it. Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.

 

