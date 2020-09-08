County office start reopening after storm

County non- emergency offices slowly will resume normal business after an assessment of damages from Hurricane Laura.

County offices opening back up to the public as follows –

Department Statements –

The 128th District Court, 260th District Court, County Court at Law and County Court at Law #2, will remain fully open and operational, subject to the emergency rules and restrictions issued by the Texas Supreme Court, Court hearings have been suspended due to Hurricane Laura, and will resume on September 14, 2020. However County Court at Law Judge Rogers will be conducting her virtual CPS court hearings this Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Attorneys and individuals can contact the coordinators for each court by phone or email during normal business hours beginning September 14, 2020 to schedule hearings or reschedule any hearing that was cancelled due to Hurricane Laura.

The 163rd District Court will remain fully open and operational, subject to the emergency rules and restrictions issued by the Texas Supreme Court. Presently, Courts are required to use all reasonable efforts to conduct proceedings remotely. Information on participating in remote hearings by ZOOM is available on the Court’s webpage on the county web site (www.co.orange.tx.us) In-person proceedings, if required, are subject to extensive safety protocols. Court hearings have been suspended due to Hurricane

Laura, and will resume on September 14, 2020.

Attorneys and individuals can contact the coordinator for the 163rd District Court by telephone during normal business hours at (409) 882-7090, beginning September 14, 2020, or by email at jfleming@co.orange.tx.us.

Opening Thursday, September 10th –

Vidor Tax Office, 155 Wilson St Vidor Texas

Orange County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse, 801 W Division

Orange County Airport, 2640 South Hwy 87

Elections Office, 206 Border

Juvenile Probation will open in the Vidor Office 190 Camp Street. (Orange Office is closed until damage is cleaned)

Orange County Expo Center (offices to include – Agrilife Extension Service Office, Environmental Health &Code Compliance and Road and Bridge Department)

Purchasing Department

Veteran’s Office

Social Services

Transportation

Opening Friday, September 11th

Justice of the Peace Office #1 Judge Stagner, in the Courthouse 801 W Division

Justice of the Peace Office #2 Judge Jenkins, 3500 Edgar Brown Dr.

Justice of the Peace Office #3 Judge Dubose-Simonton, 2524 Hwy 87, South

Justice of the Peace Office #4 Judge Price, 190 Camp Street, Vidor Texas

Opening Monday, September 14th –

Administration Building (to include Orange Tax Office, County Judge Gothia’s Office, Treasurers Office, Economic Development, Auditors Office, and Human Resources)

Orange County Adult Probation Department

The District Clerk’s office will not conduct business until Monday, Sept 14, 2020 at which time they will go back to COVID-19 Pandemic or Coronavirus Operating procedures which can be found at https://www.co.orange.tx.us/departments/DistrictClerk

Offices that will not open to public, some assessments are continuing and some will need continued cleaning and repaired –

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Constable #3 and Commissioner #3 Office

Claiborne West Park