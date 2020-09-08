expand
Contract awarded to widen Interstate 10 in Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

Williams Brothers Construction Co., Inc. has been awarded a $52 million contract to widen Interstate -10 from Farm to Market Road 3247 to the Sabine River Bridge. The approximately five-mile project will include:

  • Widening Interstate -10 from four to six 12-foot wide travel lanes with 10-foot wide inside shoulders and 10-foot wide inside and outside shoulders.
  • Widening the existing Interstate -10 Adam’s Bayou bridge to provide additional travel lanes and auxiliary lanes between the entrance/exit ramps to improve merge movements.
  • Replacing the existing bridge at Sabine River Relief with a modern structure meeting current design standards.

The project will be conducted simultaneously with the current Interstate-10 reconstruction project within the same project limits. The project to widen Interstate -10 is anticipated to be complete in 2026.

