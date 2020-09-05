expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2020

ParentRap/Pixabay Election officials in Texas expect a record number of people to vote by mail this year, although not everyone is eligible to do so.

Advocates for Texans Encourage a “Plan” to Vote

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:23 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

By Roz Brown

Texas News Service

AUSTIN, Texas — Since the arrival of coronavirus, Texas and other states have struggled to figure out how to conduct elections both safely and securely. But one voting advocacy group says it doesn’t need to be scary.
In Texas there are strict rules about voting by mail, but last week Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, announced it would send every registered voter a mail-in ballot for the general election. That was the same process used in other states for primary elections to acknowledge the risks of COVID-19 at crowded polling places.
Bee Moorhead, executive director of Texas Impact, said it’s not extraordinary to “plan” to vote, any more than it’s extraordinary to “plan” a trip to the pharmacy.
“This is a thing that’s like going to the store or taking your kid to school; it’s a thing you can know, you can see it ahead of time and know what it’s going to look like,” Moorhead said.
To get ready for November 3, Moorhead encourages residents to check their voter registration now, instead of waiting until the last minute. For the March primary election and the July primary runoff, Harris County, which has 2.4 million residents on its voter roll, saw a more than 100% increase in vote-by-mail applications.
Earlier this year, Texas Impact teamed up with Austin’s University Presbyterian Church to make sure every congregation member 65 and older who wanted a mail-in ballot received one – even delivering the ballots in virus-proof plastic bags.
Moorhead said most faith communities have members who are older and therefore more vulnerable to COVID-19.
“And the one thing that we can do that is not partisan, it doesn’t have anything to do with partisan politics, is to make sure that the vulnerable seniors in our church have a shot at voting by mail,” she said.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends Texans ask for mail-in ballots no later than 15 days out from Election Day to ensure adequate turnaround time. If you choose to go to your polling place, Moorhead suggests it might feel less scary if you plan to go with a partner, friend or family member.

 

More News

Orange Naz

FAITH: Kindness of God is always available

Student parents juggle childcare, studies as school year begins

Texas U.S. Attorneys announce $18 Million in domestic violence funding

FAITH: Can baptism forgive your sins?

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local

Student parents juggle childcare, studies as school year begins

Local

Texas U.S. Attorneys announce $18 Million in domestic violence funding

Local

County leaders weigh in on Ford Park sale holdup

Local

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be a resource for some recovering from Hurricane Laura

Local

Advocates for Texans Encourage a “Plan” to Vote

Local

Blood shortage leaves blood bank without certain blood types

Local

Red Cross assists with recovery in wake of Hurricane Laura

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: The last wooden cargo ships built in Orange and their last days

News

Superintendent Brister: LC-M CISD plans to welcome back students Sept. 14

Local

Farmers to Family Food giveaway on Saturday

Local

Residents asked to take damage survey

Lifestyle

The Postscript: The bears are always there

Local

How have you helped others through storm recovery?

Local

Houston paying it forward

Bridge City

More pictures from the storm 9.4.20

Education

WOCCISD Closed September 7-11

Local

McCoy’s Building Supply offering discount pricing for Hurricane Laura survivors

Faith & Values

Disaster Assistance Church of Christ in 15th year of helping others recovery from storms

Local

Fatal wreck claims the lives of two young women

News

HEALTHCARE DELIVERY CONTINUES AT WEST CALCASIEU CAMERON HOSPITAL IN THE AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE LAURA

News

OC Environmental Health Department stresses food safety

News

Love Thy Neighbor Team aiding North Learning Center Friday

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 9.3.20

Local

Today last day for PODS, debris clean up begins Monday