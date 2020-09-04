expand
September 5, 2020

Superintendent Brister: LC-M CISD plans to welcome back students Sept. 14

By Van Wade

Published 6:25 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

Dear Parents and Guardians:

My prayers are this email finds you safe from Hurricane Laura. I know many of you are facing very long days of recovery.

LCM has significant damage from the storm. We lost the Transportation building and had damage to multiple buses that we are in the process of repairing. We will not be allowed to use these buses until the repairs are completed. We are also in the process of relocating Transportation at this time since the building took a very hard hit.

We also have roof damage to several buildings including LCMHS, LCE, and Vo-Tech. The roofs are in the process of being patched until permanent repairs can be made. We had water intrusion from the damaged roofs. Serve Pro is in the buildings cutting sheetrock and drying out the impacted areas.

Once electricity is established at all campuses and facilities, we will know more details on damages. We are in the process of cleaning spoiled food from freezers, sanitizing freezers, and have reordered new food to be delivered. We had to guarantee the electricity was restored prior to this process of receiving new food. Awnings and trees are down at most campuses. Crews are cleaning debris to make the campuses safe for return.

If you pass LCM facilities, you will see “Entergy City” in our parking lots. We gladly shared our facilities with Entergy in hopes of returning electricity to our community as quickly as possible.

At this time, we are planning to return STUDENTS to campuses on Monday, September 14th once initial repairs have been made and the campuses are cleared for safety issues.

We are working with Texas Education Agency (TEA) daily on Missed School Day waivers. We anticipate being required to make these days up. We will continue to work on the situation. Bottom line, we have to make our facilities safe prior to the return of students and staff.

I’m thankful the damage was not worse on our facilities than what we are currently facing. My hope is this is the same for you personally but know many of you had massive damages. We will keep you up to date on progress as new information becomes available.

Please stay safe!

Stacey Brister, Superintendent

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD

 

