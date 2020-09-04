OC Environmental Health Department stresses food safety

Orange County Environmental Health Department is reminding citizens to practice food safety during the recovery of Hurricane Laura and the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Food Safety should be a top priority for all retail food service establishments as well as local churches and non-profit groups that are preparing meals for all that have been affected.

Food Safety Tips from the Health Inspector:

– Wash your hands often and every time you:

Go to the restroom Touch your face, hair or phone Take out the trash Put on or take off your gloves Eat, drink or use tobacco

– Hot foods should be held at 135 degree or higher

– Cold foods should be held at 41 degrees or below

– Reheat food to 165 degrees before serving

– Check food temperatures with a calibrated thermometer often

– Never keep food over seven (7) days once it has been thawed or opened

– Food preparation surfaces, cooking equipment and utensils must be cleaned with soapy water and sanitized with a solution of ¼ cup chlorine bleach per gallon of water

– Keep raw food separate from cooked foods

– Always wear clean gloves when working with cooked or raw foods

We have several resources on the Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance website at:

https://www.co.orange.tx.us/departments/EnviromentalHealthCodeCompliance/FoodService.

Remember when in doubt throw it out and keep hands clean!!!!!!!!!!

