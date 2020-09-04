OC Environmental Health Department stresses food safety
Orange County Environmental Health Department is reminding citizens to practice food safety during the recovery of Hurricane Laura and the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Food Safety should be a top priority for all retail food service establishments as well as local churches and non-profit groups that are preparing meals for all that have been affected.
Food Safety Tips from the Health Inspector:
– Wash your hands often and every time you:
- Go to the restroom
- Touch your face, hair or phone
- Take out the trash
- Put on or take off your gloves
- Eat, drink or use tobacco
– Hot foods should be held at 135 degree or higher
– Cold foods should be held at 41 degrees or below
– Reheat food to 165 degrees before serving
– Check food temperatures with a calibrated thermometer often
– Never keep food over seven (7) days once it has been thawed or opened
– Food preparation surfaces, cooking equipment and utensils must be cleaned with soapy water and sanitized with a solution of ¼ cup chlorine bleach per gallon of water
– Keep raw food separate from cooked foods
– Always wear clean gloves when working with cooked or raw foods
Remember when in doubt throw it out and keep hands clean!!!!!!!!!!
