How have you helped others through storm recovery?

If you are responding or have responded to the recovery of Hurricane Laura in Orange County, Emergency Management is asking you to utilize the link below to provide information on the activity performed. This documentation will help our local governments financially.

No matter how minor or major the help you voluntarily gave please document it with our link. Examples of help may be cooking meals to bring to your neighbor or elderly friends, or clearing debris in your neighborhood. Also, church groups, youth groups or any other groups that have volunteered to serve food or clear debris, please fill out the survey.

The website is Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) site and you will scroll down the page and click on Report Hurricane Laura Volunteer Hours. This is an easy self-guided survey, please fill out entirely.

Link to website – https://tdem.texas.gov/home/volunteer/