Laura plays havoc with prep football schedule

One of these days our area football coaches and players will get to line up and face an opponent for real.

But, once again, they have been thwarted, this time by Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the Orange County area and is playing havoc with the schedule.

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs were scheduled to play at Jasper next week on Sept. 11 but according to Coach Cornel Thompson, both schools suffered major structural damage to their facilities, plus many of the players are still displaced in evacuation and both areas are still lacking electricity.

Thompson also said that the Mustangs’ home game with Newton Sept. 18 remains in the air as well due to both schools assessing damages to their respective schools.

WO-S opens district play Sept. 25 at Hamshire-Fannett.

The Bridge City Cardinals were suppose to play Huffman in Humble next week on Sept. 11 but that game has been canceled according to Coach Allen DeShazo.

Bridge City ISD suffered structural damage as well and will not start school until Sept. 14.

DeShazo feels confident that the Cardinals will be able to host Anahuac Sept. 18. Bridge City will open district play Oct. 2 at home against Hamshire-Fannett.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears will try to play host to Carthage next Friday on Sept. 11.

LC-M CISD did suffer damage but the school has power. However, Entergy workers have been using the high school parking lot as a command center in helping the area restore power.

The school district will be making a decision soon on when school starts. Crouch said they could still play the game if the Bears could get in some practice time next week.

The Bears will host Woodville Sept. 18 and will visit Houston Kincaid hopefully Sept. 25 before opening district play Oct. 9 at home against Huffman.

Coach Josh Smalley said the Orangefield Bobcats had voluntary practice Thursday from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and will do so again Friday as Orangefield ISD will be making a decision on when students will return to school.

The Bobcats are scheduled to make a trip to Livingston next Friday, Sept. 11 and will host Buna Sep. 18 before starting district play Sept. 25 at Silsbee.

WO-S MUSTANGS

Sept. 18: Newton

Sept. 25: at Hamshire-Fannett*

Oct. 2: Hardin-Jefferson*

Oct. 9: at Silsbee*

Oct. 16: Orangefield*

Oct. 23: at Liberty*

Oct. 30: Open

Nov. 6: Bridge City*

LC-M BEARS

Sept. 11: Carthage

Sept. 18: Woodville

Sept. 25: at Houston Kinkaid

Oct. 2: Open

Oct. 9: Huffman*

Oct. 16: at Vidor*

Oct. 23: Lumberton*

Oct. 30: at Livingston*

Nov. 6: Splendora*

BRIDGE CITY CARDINALS

Sept. 18: Anahuac

Sept. 25: Open

Oct. 2: Hamshire-Fannett*

Oct. 9: at Hardin-Jefferson*

Oct. 16: Silsbee*

Oct. 23: at Orangefield*

Oct. 30: Liberty*

Nov. 6: at WO-S*

ORANGEFIELD BOBCATS

Sept. 11: at Livingston

Sept. 18: Buna

Sept. 25: at Silsbee*

Oct. 2: Open

Oct. 9: Liberty*

Oct. 16: at WO-S*

Oct. 23: Bridge City*

Oct. 30: at Hamshire-Fannett*

Nov. 6: Hardin-Jefferson*