Newton County Sheriff’s report 8.31.20

PRESS RELEASE — Hope everyone weathered the storm. Laura was a mean hussy. Lots of prayers are needed for lots of victims. Let’s see what’s been going on. I appreciate your patience during the storm.

In all the years of being a police officer, I have never seen the amount of stealing that has gone on in the last week. Everything from a running generator to a child’s tricycle. Storms bring out all kinds of garbage.

Storms bring out the best of most people. Neighbors are helping neighbors. Clearing roads, driveways, loaning gas, generators, and such. Great to be from East Texas.

We had a scare with an 8-year-old who swallowed a bottle cap and couldn’t breathe. The child started gasping and getting a little air, then threw up and the bottle cap came out. Scary.

Lady called just wanting Willie to let her have her travel trailer. “Willie”, let her have her trailer.

Internet is out here at the office. We may not be able to get this report out this week!

Gotta go. Thought for the week: Never get so busy making a life that you forget to have a life.

Ya’ll have a great week. If we can help, just holler.