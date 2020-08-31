expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2020

Photo courtesy WO-CCISD The stands and covering were damaged at Ronnie Anderson Park at WO-S High School.

WO-CCISD assessing damage, will keep community informed

By Van Wade

Published 3:42 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

TEAM MUSTANG, It is our hope that you and your family are safe during this time. After the assessment of the district properties, we have evaluated that all WOCCISD facilities have received wind or water damage.

We have started recovery and repairs and will keep the community informed of our progress.

Once power is restored to our community and families are settled WOCCISD will notify you of the next steps.

Our plan is to begin virtual learning during repairs and phase into our in-person instruction as buildings are completed. Please continue to pray for all the communities affected by Hurricane Laura. Stay strong and stay safe MUSTANGS!

 

More News

Entergy Texas update Monday evening, Aug. 31

LSCO Hurricane Laura Campus Update

Orange County Disaster Declaration extended until Sept. 30 and more help info

WO-CCISD assessing damage, will keep community informed

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Entergy Texas update Monday evening, Aug. 31

News

LSCO Hurricane Laura Campus Update

News

Orange County Disaster Declaration extended until Sept. 30 and more help info

News

WO-CCISD assessing damage, will keep community informed

News

BCISD schools closed until Sept. 14

News

School athletic facilities take a big hit from Laura

News

H-E-B just serving breakfast in Orange Monday

News

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen continues serving breakfast and dinner tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 31

News

Energy Texas Sunday evening update

News

PODS for Orange County starting Monday

News

Deweyville athletes busy helping out the Orange County area

News

Orange County Citizen’s Collection Center open

News

FEMA Directors Visit as 12,000 Meals Served by The Salvation Army in SE Texas

News

OCEM coordinating debris pickup

News

Coastal Community Church of Galveston in Orange to help cleanup effort

News

Locals on Orange County highway hope for help from Trump administration after Laura’s impact

News

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen remains to serve hot meals for breakfast, dinner

News

PHOTOS: A slew of people were awaiting President Trump’s visit to Orange

News

Trump making a stop to Orange

Local

Entergy anticipates more damaged areas assessed by end of day in Orange

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: Orange was once a top rice producer

Education

WOCCISD Trustee finalizes Leadership Training

Local

Houston Texans Foundation making $25,000 donation to United Way of Orange County

News

Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems