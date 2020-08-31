School athletic facilities take a big hit from Laura

High schools across the area suffered some major damage to their athletic structures after getting in contact with Little Cypress-Mauriceville Athletic Director Randy Crouch, West Orange-Stark Athletic Director Cornel Thompson, Bridge City Athletic Director Allen DeShazo and Orangefield Athletic Director Josh Smalley.

The LC-M High School area took a pretty tough hit.

According to Coach Crouch, the fieldhouse seems to be in pretty good shape but others venues across the campus did not.

At the baseball field, a tree went through the concession stand at the football stadium and a tree also tore up the scoreboard at the baseball field. The dugouts at the baseball field took substantial damage and a tree fell through the scoreboard at the baseball field and there is fence damage and parts of the fence missing at the baseball field.

The softball field took a blow as well as the fencing is missing around the entire field and some damage was done to the pressbox.

At WO-S, the brand new video scoreboard was shredded and was laying on the ground and the top of the baseball stands overhang was mangled bad. There were several other structures that received damage and WOCCISD is assessing the situation this week.

Over at Bridge City, Coach Allen DeShazo was on hand dissecting the situation.

The fieldhouse seemed to be in fairly good shape, despite facing a few leaks here and there.

A lot of the damage came on the baseball and softball fields where there is a lot of fencing missing or down on the ground. All of the netting on the baseball and softball fields are gone and the school district continues to assess the damages.

Out of the four schools, Orangefield High School seemed to take the least amount of destruction.

Coach Smalley said that there was a light pole down on the baseball field. There is a light pole leaning towards the track area. Both fences seem to be okay at both the baseball and softball fields. The backdrop cage on the softball field shifted quite a bit but is okay. Smalley said it was much better than he thought it would be and said there are plenty of cosmetics to be worked on here and there.