August 31, 2020

H-E-B just serving breakfast in Orange Monday

By Van Wade

Published 10:26 am Monday, August 31, 2020

Good morning, just a quick update/correction. The H-E-B Mobile Kitchen will breakfast only, Monday Aug. 31 and will wrap up its service in the Golden Triangle today.

  • The Mobile Kitchen, which deployed from San Antonio on Friday afternoon, is staged on the property at the corner of MacArthur Dr. and 28th Street in Orange.
  • H-E-B representatives also will be on hand for interviews.
  • Each day, the Mobile Kitchen will pass out water and ice and serve hot meals for breakfast and dinner.
  • To protect the health and safety of our Partners and the community, H-E-B Partners will provide contactless service by loading meals, water and ice into vehicles. People without vehicles must practice social distancing and wear masks or facial coverings when picking up items.

Additionally, H-E-B has committed more than $60,000 in financial contributions to support efforts at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, Food Bank of Central Louisiana and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

To date, H-E-B has donated more than 125 pallets of water to food banks throughout the Gulf Coast and southeast Texas as well as distributed gift cards to help people purchase needed items. Currently, all stores in the Houston area and in the Golden Triangle are open.

At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas. For 115 years, providing aid in times of need is the cornerstone of H‑E‑B’s Helping Here philosophy, which promises to stand by communities during times of crisis.

 

