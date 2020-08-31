BCISD schools closed until Sept. 14

Due to roof damage sustained throughout the district and the amount of cleanup required within the building, the Bridge City ISD will restart school on Monday, Sept. 14.

The district will continue to communicate any changes as decisions are made.

Stay safe, and we look forward to seeing our Cardinals soon.

The district received updates from the principals and organizational leaders regarding the damage from Hurricane Laura to staff and their homes as well, with a bunch of school and staff members suffering some sort of damage to their homes, some more severe than others.

The district is working with insurance adjusters and debris removal. No one other than staff working on restoration are allowed in the school facilities due to safety precautions.