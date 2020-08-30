expand
Ad Spot

August 30, 2020

PODS for Orange County starting Monday

By Van Wade

Published 6:03 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

The Point of Distribution supplies will arrive and the military will set up these PODS in 4 accessible areas in the county. This will be a drive thru POD for water, ice and MRE (meals ready to eat). You will need to drive through and the military will load supplies into your vehicle. Please be patient at these sites when waiting for your supplies.

The POD sites are located at the following 4 locations:

Orange Boat Ramp – 408 Pier Road, Orange Texas 77630

Bridge City Intermediate School, 1029 Roundbunch, Bridge City Texas 77611

Mauriceville – 11916 Highway 62 N, Orange Texas 77632

Vidor – Turning Point Church, 3600 N Main St, Vidor Texas 77662

The PODS will be set up Monday 10 am – 6 pm through Wednesday 10am – 6pm.

 

 

 

More News

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen continues serving breakfast and dinner tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 31

Energy Texas Sunday evening update

PODS for Orange County starting Monday

Deweyville athletes busy helping out the Orange County area

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen continues serving breakfast and dinner tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 31

News

Energy Texas Sunday evening update

News

PODS for Orange County starting Monday

News

Deweyville athletes busy helping out the Orange County area

News

Orange County Citizen’s Collection Center open

News

FEMA Directors Visit as 12,000 Meals Served by The Salvation Army in SE Texas

News

OCEM coordinating debris pickup

News

Coastal Community Church of Galveston in Orange to help cleanup effort

News

Locals on Orange County highway hope for help from Trump administration after Laura’s impact

News

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen remains to serve hot meals for breakfast, dinner

News

PHOTOS: A slew of people were awaiting President Trump’s visit to Orange

News

Trump making a stop to Orange

Local

Entergy anticipates more damaged areas assessed by end of day in Orange

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: Orange was once a top rice producer

Education

WOCCISD Trustee finalizes Leadership Training

Local

Houston Texans Foundation making $25,000 donation to United Way of Orange County

News

Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems

Local

LSCO to remain closed through Sept. 4

Local

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen coming to Orange

Local

Power could return by Sept. 4 for OC

Local

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Federal Approval For SNAP Benefit Replacements Due to Hurricane Laura

Local

Orange County Evacuation Order lifted

Local

Three dead, three in critical condition due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Local

Boil Water Notices