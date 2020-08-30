PODS for Orange County starting Monday
The Point of Distribution supplies will arrive and the military will set up these PODS in 4 accessible areas in the county. This will be a drive thru POD for water, ice and MRE (meals ready to eat). You will need to drive through and the military will load supplies into your vehicle. Please be patient at these sites when waiting for your supplies.
The POD sites are located at the following 4 locations:
Orange Boat Ramp – 408 Pier Road, Orange Texas 77630
Bridge City Intermediate School, 1029 Roundbunch, Bridge City Texas 77611
Mauriceville – 11916 Highway 62 N, Orange Texas 77632
Vidor – Turning Point Church, 3600 N Main St, Vidor Texas 77662
The PODS will be set up Monday 10 am – 6 pm through Wednesday 10am – 6pm.