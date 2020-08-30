Orange County Citizen’s Collection Center open
The Orange County Citizen’s Collection Center, 11265 FM 1442, Orange Texas 77632, will be open from 2 pm to 6 pm today, and will reopen Monday from 7 am – 6 pm. Permit fees will be waived. Spoiled goods will be accepted along with the following guidelines:
Acceptable Items
Metal
Cardboard
Paper Products
Household Waste
Construction
Demolition
Appliances (without Freon)
Not Acceptable
Dead Animals
Commercial Waste
Appliances (with Freon)
Brush or Vegetation
Propane Bottles
Paint
Hazardous Waste
Tires
Batteries
Shingle
Additional schedule for the Collection Center will be reviewed by Commissioners Court on Monday to extend normal hours of operation.