Orange County Citizen’s Collection Center open

The Orange County Citizen’s Collection Center, 11265 FM 1442, Orange Texas 77632, will be open from 2 pm to 6 pm today, and will reopen Monday from 7 am – 6 pm. Permit fees will be waived. Spoiled goods will be accepted along with the following guidelines:

Acceptable Items

Metal

Cardboard

Paper Products

Household Waste

Construction

Demolition

Appliances (without Freon)

Not Acceptable

Dead Animals

Commercial Waste

Appliances (with Freon)

Brush or Vegetation

Propane Bottles

Paint

Hazardous Waste

Tires

Batteries

Shingle

Additional schedule for the Collection Center will be reviewed by Commissioners Court on Monday to extend normal hours of operation.