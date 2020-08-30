expand
August 30, 2020

Deweyville athletes busy helping out the Orange County area

By Van Wade

Published 2:08 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

Deweyville High School athletes were out in the Orange county community today cleaning yards and removing debris for area residents. These young men and women certainly know hardship but display a resiliency and a strong sense of character and selflessness by helping others during the hardest of times.

Some of those helping included (L to R) Case Watson, Thunder Carpenter, Jacelynn Reed, Ethan Willett, J-Bo Brister, Tiger Carpenter and Shawn Dryer.

 

