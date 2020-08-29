WOCCISD Trustee finalizes Leadership Training

AUSTIN, Texas — West Orange-Cove CISD trustee Linda Platt-Bryant has earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completion of Leadership TASB, a program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). During this fifth and final session, held virtually August 9-18, school board members in the 2019–20 Leadership TASB class gathered for their unique travelling tailgate graduation. At seven parking lots in seven different locations–Kingsville, Uvalde, Channelview, Cypress, Georgetown, Allen, and Coppell–portions of the class of 36 participants met to receive their graduation honors.

Upon graduating, Leadership TASB participants joined the ranks of more than 900 school board members statewide who are Leadership TASB alumni.

The 2020 Leadership TASB class represents Texas school districts of all sizes and property wealth. Participants who completed all required elements of the study program earned Master Trustee status, the highest designation recognized by TASB. Leadership TASB is sponsored in part by H-E-B.

TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.43 million public school students.