August 29, 2020

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen remains to serve hot meals for breakfast, dinner

By Van Wade

Published 6:55 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020

Good afternoon – H-E-B Mobile Kitchen will remain in Orange to provide relief to those impacted by Hurricane Laura for another day to serve hot meals and pass out water and ice. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. ; dinner will be served from 4-7 p.m.

  • The Mobile Kitchen, which deployed from San Antonio on Friday afternoon, is staged on the property at the corner of MacArthur Dr. and 28th Street in Orange.
  • H-E-B representatives also will be on hand for interviews.
  • Each day, the Mobile Kitchen will pass out water and ice and serve hot meals for breakfast and dinner.
  • To protect the health and safety of our Partners and the community, H-E-B Partners will provide contactless service by loading meals, water and ice into vehicles. People without vehicles must practice social distancing and wear masks or facial coverings when picking up items.

Additionally, H-E-B has committed more than $60,000 in financial contributions to support efforts at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, Food Bank of Central Louisiana and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

To date, H-E-B has donated more than 125 pallets of water to food banks throughout the Gulf Coast and southeast Texas as well as distributed gift cards to help people purchase needed items. Currently, all stores in the Houston area and in the Golden Triangle are open.

At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas. For 115 years, providing aid in times of need is the cornerstone of H‑E‑B’s Helping Here philosophy, which promises to stand by communities during times of crisis.

 

 

Coastal Community Church of Galveston in Orange to help cleanup effort

Locals on Orange County highway hope for help from Trump administration after Laura's impact

PHOTOS: A slew of people were awaiting President Trump's visit to Orange

