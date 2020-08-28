Weather Update** 10 a.m. 08.28.2020: Bands of Thunderstorms Will Produce Frequent Lightning, Possible Flooding Today

Here is a quick update to the weather situation. Our main concern is for public safety folks on the ground in recovery, as well as the population at large.

Overview

A developing band of thunderstorms extended from southern Mississippi across central and southwest Louisiana into extreme southeast Texas at 10 AM. Thunderstorms will continue to develop in clusters along the line this morning, with the entire area moving through the Acadiana area from late morning through early to mid afternoon. Slow-moving cells, stronger cells, and any “training” cells (moving along the same path over several hours) will produce frequent cloud to ground lightning and could create new minor flooding or exacerbate any active flooding, especially along/south of I-10.

Timing/Impacts