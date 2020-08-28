Three dead, three in critical condition due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning

PRESS RELEASE — On Friday at approximately 10:08 a.m., the Port Arthur Police Department and other emergency personnel responded to 720 9th Ave., Bida Vinh Pool Hall, in Port Arthur, Texas, in reference to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Upon entry, six subjects were discovered and three of them were pronounced deceased.

The other three subjects were transported to a local hospital, in serious life-threatening condition.

During the investigation, it appears the deaths are a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, possibly by a portable generator.

This incident is currently under investigation.