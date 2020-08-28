All local schools closed next week due to restoring, assessing damage

By Van Wade

Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD Superintendent Stacey Brister notified parents that schools will be closed another week due to effects from Hurricane Laura.

On Wednesday night and Tuesday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD received significant damage during Hurricane Laura. We are working with our insurance company, Entergy, and preparing our buildings to safely return to school. Because of this, LCM will remain closed for the week of August 31st through September 4th.

With many staff and students without electricity we will not move to a virtual learning platform at this time.

The District will re-evaluate each week to determine when a return-to-school date will be decided. We must have operational utilities for students and staff to safely return.

All sporting events and games from all LCM campuses will be cancelled next week, August 31-September 4. This will include any activities on Saturday, September 5th. All gyms and facilities will also be closed.

Thank you for your prayers and your patience as we face some challenging days ahead in restoring our buildings. Please be safe as you assess your personal damage and begin necessary repairs.

Orangefield schools

Orangefield ISD hopes everyone is safe and fared well during Hurricane Laura. Like many members of our community, the district’s facilities received damages from the storm and our electricity has not yet been restored. We are currently mitigating these damages to return to school quickly and safely. At this time, our campuses will remain closed for the week of August 31st-September 4th. This includes all extracurricular activities and related functions. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we work through these difficulties. We look forward to welcoming our students back soon. We Believe!

WO-S schools

This is a message from West Orange-Cove CISD. Due to city utilities being out of service WOCCISD will remain closed next week, August 31 thru September 4th. We will update you late next week of the status moving forward. Stay strong and stay safe MUSTANGS!

Bridge City schools

Bridge City ISD will remain closed next week, Aug. 31 through Sept 4. Administrator will be meeting Monday, Aug. 31.