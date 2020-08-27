Staying safe while cleaning up after the storm

While Orange County shifts to recovery mode after Hurricane Laura made landfall on Thursday morning in Cameron, Louisiana, clean up and assessing the damages is underway.

If your home has damage, do not reenter until it has been examined by a building inspector for safety.

Prevent mold growth; by airing out rooms and disinfecting.

Tap water may not be safe to drink. Listen to local warnings.

Throw away food that may be unsafe. Throw away food that may have come in contact with flood or storm water; perishable foods that have not been refrigerated properly due to power outages; and those with an unusual odor, color, or texture. Foods in your refrigerator when the power has been off for four or more hours is considered unsafe according to https://www.cdc.gov/ Unsafe food can make you sick even if it looks, smells, and tastes normal. When in doubt, throw it out.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Use generators, stoves, and grills outside and away from windows and doors.

Be careful when entering damaged buildings. It is advised to stay away from any damaged buildings or structures until a building inspector or other government authority has had a chance to examine it and certify that it’s safe.

Wait until daylight to return to buildings so it’s easier to see and avoid any hazards- especially if the power is out.

Leave your home or other building if you hear any shifting or strange noises- this could mean it’s about to fall.

If you smell gas or suspect a leak, leave your house/building and contact emergency authorities right away! Don’t turn on the lights, light matches, smoke, or do anything that can cause a spark. Don’t return to the building until you’re told it’s safe to do so.

Avoid electrical hazards both in your home and elsewhere: