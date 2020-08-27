Reporting your damages

Following Hurricane Laura, the Orange County Office of Emergency Management and Orange County Disaster Rebuild is encouraging all residents in Orange County and the entire Southeast Texas area to self-report any damages to their homes and businesses via the portal and website below.

If you sustained damage to your home or business as a result of Hurricane Laura, please utilize the link below to submit a damage survey. Within the survey, disaster survivors will have the opportunity to request assistance from volunteer organizations at their property. This information will also help us request more resources and volunteers into the area to help.

Residents will be available to upload pictures and report damages to the property. This voluntary self-reporting should not substitute residents reporting damages to their insurance agencies, nor does it guarantee disaster relief assistance.

Please go to https://arcg.is/uOrOb to submit your survey.