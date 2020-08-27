PHOTOS: Hurricane Laura leaves her mark across Orange County

There is no doubt that Orange Countians should be grateful that powerful Hurricane Laura did not crush our area like she did over into the Louisiana border, especially in the Cameron and Lake Charles area.

However, there was plenty of damage that Laura afflicted upon our area from Orange, West Orange, Pinehurst, Little Cypress, Bridge City, Orangefield and Mauriceville.

Here are just a few photos that proved Laura had plenty of punch in our neck of the woods.