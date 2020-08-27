expand
August 27, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6 a.m. 8.27.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:09 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

Hurricane Laura

Here is the 6 am update on Hurricane Laura:

Location: 30.9°N 93.3°W
Moving: N at 15 mph
Min pressure: 964 mb
Max sustained: 105 mph

55 miles north of Lake Charles, LA

The eye of Hurricane Laura is moving from DeRidder to Leesville. It will be north of Vernon Parish around 8 am.
Hurricane force winds are likely in parts of east Texas and central Louisiana through 9 am.
Sustained tropical storm force winds will decrease between 8 am and noon for the I-10 corridor, and between 10 am and 2 pm for east Texas and central Louisiana.
Tides have leveled out at the coast, but water is still rising inland, in particular the Lake Charles area, southern Jeff Davis Parish, southern Acadia Parish, and inland sections of Cameron and Vermilion Parishes.
Rain totals of 5 to 10 inches or more is causing significant street flooding across many parts of our entire region.

