Storm Closures

This will be updated as information is available

HEB

To ensure the safety of H-E-B customers and Partners (employees) and in accordance with H-E-B’s existing inclement weather protocol, H-E-B stores located throughout the Golden Triangle area will close early tonight, Tuesday, August 25, at 8 PM with modified hours Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27.

AT THIS TIME, THE FOLLOWING STORES (7) WILL CLOSE AT 8 PM ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 25. THEY WILL REOPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 12 NOON ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26. THEY WILL REOPEN THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 AS SOON AS IT IS SAFE:

Beaumont H-E-B Plus!

Orange H-E-B

Mid County H-E-B

Beaumont 6 H-E-B

Port Arthur H-E-B

Lumberton H-E-B

Groves H-E-B

All H-E-B Fuel Stations and Pharmacies in this area will follow store hours. Favor services in the Golden Triangle are closed until further notice.

Legacy Community Health Clinics in Beaumont CLOSED 8/25

BEAUMONT – Legacy Community Health will close both Beaumont clinics after a mandatory Jefferson County evacuation order was announced due to inclement weather anticipated from Tropical Storm Laura. The clinics are:

Legacy Central Beaumont

450 North 11th St.

Beaumont, TX 77702

(409) 242-2588

Legacy Beaumont Central Stagg

3455 Stagg Dr.

Beaumont, TX 77701

(409) 833-8850

Patients with appointments scheduled on August 25 and any other day when the clinics may be closed due to this storm will be contacted proactively by clinic staff to reschedule their appointments. Further details will be posted on the Legacy website as needed www.legacycommunityhealth.org/region/beaumont.