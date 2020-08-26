NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 8.26.20

Hurricane Laura is a major category 4 hurricane. Landfall projection is still Jefferson County to Cameron Parish tonight. Devastating wind damage, including numerous trees blown down with power outages and damaged homes and businesses.

The storm surge forecast is 15 to 20 feet above ground level for coastal areas. Catastrophic and life threatening flooding is expected – not just at the coast but as far inland as the I-10 corridor of southwest Louisiana.

Rainfall of 10 to 15 inches will cause flooded roads. This rainfall will have a hard time draining due to the storm surge. Water rescues will likely be required if people are on the road and stay in the area.

Record river flooding is expected on the Calcasieu River in the Lake Charles area.