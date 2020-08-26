Evacuating before the storm

Residents of Orange evacuate in the wake of Hurricane Laura on Tuesday at Lamar State College Orange. Laura continues to rapidly strengthen and is expected to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane.

At 10 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 92.0 West. Laura is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A gradual turn toward the north-northwestward and north is expected later today and tonight.

On the forecast track, Laura will approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight. The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday.