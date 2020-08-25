expand
August 25, 2020

Traffic Advisory: DPS urges preparedness as Tropical Storm Laura approaches

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:05 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Storm News

BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging Texans along the Gulf Coast region to prepare for the severe weather, strong winds and localized flooding due to Tropical Storm Laura. This tropical storm is forecasted to reach hurricane strength prior to
making landfall along the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana.
During tropical storm and hurricane conditions, roads, bridges and elevated structures are impacted and can make driving dangerous. DPS, with the assistance of the Texas Department of Transportation, will be working to make sure that evacuation traffic flows safely. DPS urges all
motorists to follow the guidelines set forth by local officials. With voluntary and mandatory evacuations underway, there will increased traffic and motorists should expect traffic delays.
Citizens should stay turned to local television and radio stations for weather and traffic updates.
Please visit DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures and highway conditions.

