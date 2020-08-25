expand
August 25, 2020

Pinehurst Mayor reminds residents of mandatory evacuation

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:49 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Pinehurst Mayor Dan Mohon

Pinehurst Mayor Dan Mohan sent out an alert to residents reminding them the area is under a mandatory evacuation as the area braces for the impact of Hurricane Laura.

Orange County and City Officials called for a Mandatory Evacuation for all of Orange County at 6 am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Citizens who cannot evacuate themselves can find transportation resources at either of the two embarkation sites in the county. Evacuees can arrive at location at 9 am, Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020.

Lamar State College Orange, 410 Front Street, Orange Texas 77630

Vidor Elementary, 400 Old Hwy 90 E, Vidor Texas 77662

If you are unable to get to one of the transportation sites on your own you can call the following numbers –

For County Residents – Emergency Management – 409-745-9794 or 409-745-9765

For City of Orange Residents – City of Orange – 409-883-1050

For City of West Orange Residents – City of West Orange – 409-883-7574

For City of Pinehurst Residents – City of Pinehurst– 409-886-2221

For City of Bridge City Residents – City of Bridge City 409-735-5028

For Vidor area Residents – City of Vidor 409-238-6444

